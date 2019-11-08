Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 3.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 1.1% during the second quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its position in American Tower by 2.5% during the second quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 4,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its position in American Tower by 10.4% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 33,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,869,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in American Tower by 47.6% during the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 27,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,553,000 after acquiring an additional 8,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in American Tower by 11.6% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 54,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,688 shares during the last quarter. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

AMT stock opened at $205.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $221.38 and its 200-day moving average is $213.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. American Tower Corp has a 1 year low of $150.66 and a 1 year high of $242.00.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 47.56%.

In other news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 63,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.06, for a total transaction of $14,078,427.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total transaction of $1,003,413.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,608,671.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,524 shares of company stock worth $31,519,347 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of American Tower to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.79.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

Featured Story: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.