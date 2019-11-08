Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $462,000 Stock Holdings in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 5.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,020 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Fortinet by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 16,333 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Fortinet by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its holdings in Fortinet by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 2,971 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Fortinet by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 15,267 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC increased its holdings in Fortinet by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 7,676 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total value of $650,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,523,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,517,793.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.72, for a total value of $80,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,071,193.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,856,560. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FTNT stock opened at $94.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 83.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.20 and a 200-day moving average of $80.88. Fortinet Inc has a 12-month low of $64.41 and a 12-month high of $96.96.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $547.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.55 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 19.23%. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet Inc will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on FTNT. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank set a $97.00 price objective on Fortinet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays set a $105.00 price objective on Fortinet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub raised Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $111.00 price objective on Fortinet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.60.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

