Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Invests $403,000 in SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of SP Plus by 704.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 47,013 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SP Plus during the 2nd quarter worth $592,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of SP Plus by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 583,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,638,000 after purchasing an additional 49,489 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SP Plus by 1,468.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,463,000 after purchasing an additional 189,501 shares during the period. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SP Plus by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. 98.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SP Plus alerts:

In other SP Plus news, CEO G Marc Baumann sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total transaction of $177,194.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gerard M. Klaisle sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $46,137.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SP. BidaskClub raised shares of SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of SP Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of SP Plus from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ SP opened at $45.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.98. SP Plus Corp has a 52 week low of $27.13 and a 52 week high of $47.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $418.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.35 million. SP Plus had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 16.39%. As a group, research analysts expect that SP Plus Corp will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

SP Plus Profile

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Further Reading: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP).

Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.