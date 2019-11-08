Trade Desk (TTD) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD):

11/6/2019 – Trade Desk had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They now have a $285.00 price target on the stock.

11/4/2019 – Trade Desk is now covered by analysts at Stephens. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock.

10/26/2019 – Trade Desk was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $221.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “The Trade Desk, Inc. is a provider of technology platform for advertising. The company through self-service, cloud-based platform, ad buyers create, manage and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns which includes display, video, audio, native and social, on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices and connected TV. It operates primarily in the United States, Europe and Asia. The Trade Desk, Inc. is headquartered in Ventura, CA. “

10/22/2019 – Trade Desk had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They now have a $285.00 price target on the stock.

10/10/2019 – Trade Desk was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock.

10/10/2019 – Trade Desk was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/2/2019 – Trade Desk was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/26/2019 – Trade Desk was upgraded by analysts at Nomura from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $165.00.

9/20/2019 – Trade Desk was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating.

9/10/2019 – Trade Desk was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

Trade Desk stock opened at $192.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $196.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.23. Trade Desk Inc has a one year low of $102.35 and a one year high of $289.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 100.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.51. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 17.44%. The company had revenue of $159.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Terry Green sold 288,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.27, for a total transaction of $74,381,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 311,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,428,893.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.84, for a total value of $2,488,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 60,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,961,007.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 452,463 shares of company stock valued at $114,287,482 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTD. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Trade Desk by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,518,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $573,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,808 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Trade Desk by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,227,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $515,613,000 after acquiring an additional 937,371 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Trade Desk by 431.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,965,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,529 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Trade Desk by 166.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 664,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,449,000 after acquiring an additional 414,896 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Trade Desk by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 524,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,508,000 after acquiring an additional 32,286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

