Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 4,249 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 3,119% compared to the average volume of 132 put options.

In other news, Director S Eugene Edwards bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.15 per share, for a total transaction of $107,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,183. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mangrove Partners Master Fund, sold 216,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total value of $1,672,323.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,983,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,788,682.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Green Plains by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,376,143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $68,737,000 after purchasing an additional 70,115 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Green Plains by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 985,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,749 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Green Plains by 158.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 961,643 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,367,000 after purchasing an additional 589,043 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P increased its holdings in Green Plains by 99.8% in the second quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 928,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,009,000 after purchasing an additional 463,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Green Plains in the second quarter valued at about $9,458,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GPRE opened at $15.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.57. The company has a market capitalization of $501.38 million, a PE ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Green Plains has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $18.48.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $632.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.00 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 17.79% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Green Plains will post -4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GPRE. ValuEngine upgraded Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stephens began coverage on Green Plains in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Green Plains has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

