TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.70 Per Share

TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) – Analysts at G.Research raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for TRI Pointe Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 5th. G.Research analyst A. Lacayo now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.70 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.60.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $746.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.49 million. TRI Pointe Group had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share.

TPH has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $18.00 price target on shares of TRI Pointe Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of TRI Pointe Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. TRI Pointe Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

TPH stock opened at $15.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.23 and its 200 day moving average is $13.68. TRI Pointe Group has a one year low of $10.37 and a one year high of $16.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 16.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 37.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 21,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter.

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

