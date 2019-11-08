Trifast (LON:TRI) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $211.14

Trifast plc (LON:TRI)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $211.14 and traded as low as $160.25. Trifast shares last traded at $161.65, with a volume of 16,700 shares.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target (down previously from GBX 270 ($3.53)) on shares of Trifast in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Peel Hunt cut their price target on shares of Trifast from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 270 ($3.53) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target (down previously from GBX 240 ($3.14)) on shares of Trifast in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

Get Trifast alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.50, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $197.07 million and a PE ratio of 16.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 183.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 210.22.

In other Trifast news, insider Glenda Roberts sold 53,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 198 ($2.59), for a total value of £105,353.82 ($137,663.43).

Trifast Company Profile (LON:TRI)

Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mechanical fasteners and category C components to distributors and original equipment manufacturer assemblers. It offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, spacers, pillars, security fasteners, pins and keys, tooling and driver bits, and fasteners for sheet metal and plastic, as well as enclosure, plastic, and other hardware products.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Trifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.