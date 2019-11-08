TriMas Corp to Post FY2019 Earnings of $1.78 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:TRS)

TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TriMas in a report issued on Monday, November 4th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.78 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.89. KeyCorp also issued estimates for TriMas’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $236.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.92 million. TriMas had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share.

TRS has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TriMas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Shares of TRS opened at $31.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.35. TriMas has a 1 year low of $25.18 and a 1 year high of $33.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in TriMas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $486,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its holdings in TriMas by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 3,035,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,996,000 after purchasing an additional 319,943 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in TriMas by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 143,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 54,739 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in TriMas by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in TriMas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $380,000. Institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Fisher Steven bought 50,000 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $116,000.00. Also, CFO Robert J. Zalupski sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $226,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,500 shares of company stock worth $687,075 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

TriMas Corporation manufactures and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty closure products, including steel and plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, and household product markets; and specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets under the Rieke name.

