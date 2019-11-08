Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $785.64 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) will announce $785.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Trimble’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $780.30 million to $791.82 million. Trimble reported sales of $785.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trimble will report full year sales of $3.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $3.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Trimble.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Trimble had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $874.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trimble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $40.83 on Friday. Trimble has a fifty-two week low of $29.75 and a fifty-two week high of $46.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 2.03.

In other Trimble news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $102,627.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,053,908.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $350,795.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,767,841.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,465 shares of company stock valued at $1,100,089 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Trimble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Trimble by 347.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 760 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Trimble by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 806 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Trimble in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Trimble in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

