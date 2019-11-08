Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TPVG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

Get Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC alerts:

Shares of NYSE TPVG opened at $15.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.22. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC has a fifty-two week low of $10.25 and a fifty-two week high of $17.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.17 million, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.07.

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The investment management company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.13). Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 76.70% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $15.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.27 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TPVG. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 958.3% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 12,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 8.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC in the second quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 45.9% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,147 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 6,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC in the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. 30.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.