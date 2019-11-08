Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) CAO Robert Kaiden Sells 10,183 Shares

Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $307,424.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Robert Kaiden also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 1st, Robert Kaiden sold 9,685 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total value of $287,838.20.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Robert Kaiden sold 498 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $20,442.90.

NYSE:TWTR traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.32. 2,968,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,627,462. The company has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.58. Twitter Inc has a 1-year low of $26.26 and a 1-year high of $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 8.69 and a quick ratio of 8.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.42 and a 200 day moving average of $38.61.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.21 million. Twitter had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 47.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Twitter Inc will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Twitter from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Cowen set a $41.00 price objective on Twitter and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Twitter to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Twitter from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Twitter from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.61.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keystone Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 8,093 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Twitter by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 836 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in Twitter by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Twitter by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 28,874 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Twitter by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 69.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

