Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) VP Matthew Derella Sells 18,043 Shares of Stock

Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) VP Matthew Derella sold 18,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $540,207.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Matthew Derella also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 3rd, Matthew Derella sold 4,668 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total transaction of $185,226.24.

Twitter stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.36. 2,206,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,627,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a current ratio of 8.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.58. Twitter Inc has a 12 month low of $26.26 and a 12 month high of $45.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.61.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. Twitter had a net margin of 47.67% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Twitter’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Twitter Inc will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 447.2% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 695 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 74,500.0% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 746 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 77.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 747 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 55.7% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 836 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 69.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TWTR shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $34.00 target price on shares of Twitter and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Twitter from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Twitter from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Twitter to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.61.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

