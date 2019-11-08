UBS Group Analysts Give SAP (ETR:SAP) a €125.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €125.00 ($145.35) price target on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

SAP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oddo Bhf set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on SAP and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($162.79) price target on SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Independent Research set a €123.00 ($143.02) price target on SAP and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nord/LB set a €115.00 ($133.72) price target on SAP and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €145.00 ($168.60) price target on SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. SAP has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €125.32 ($145.72).

ETR:SAP opened at €122.16 ($142.05) on Tuesday. SAP has a 12 month low of €83.95 ($97.62) and a 12 month high of €125.00 ($145.35). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €113.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of €112.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23. The firm has a market cap of $147.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.04.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

