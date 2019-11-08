United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.96

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.96 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $123.49 on Friday. United Parcel Service has a 1 year low of $89.89 and a 1 year high of $124.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $105.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.19.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 154.80%. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $135.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group set a $136.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.99.

In other news, COO James J. Barber sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.43, for a total value of $174,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

