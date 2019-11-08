United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Shares Sold by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. decreased its position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UTX. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 62.1% in the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Get United Technologies alerts:

UTX stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $148.86. The stock had a trading volume of 483,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,289,642. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. United Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $100.48 and a 1-year high of $149.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.45 and a 200 day moving average of $133.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.22.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. United Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 38.63%.

UTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on United Technologies from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wolfe Research set a $152.00 target price on United Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up from $185.00) on shares of United Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.69.

In other United Technologies news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 19,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.35, for a total value of $2,605,925.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,818,901.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles D. Gill sold 26,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.42, for a total value of $3,488,149.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 103,458 shares in the company, valued at $13,596,450.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 184,007 shares of company stock worth $25,720,285. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX).

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.