Univar (NYSE:UNVR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Univar had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

UNVR stock opened at $24.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.78. Univar has a fifty-two week low of $16.33 and a fifty-two week high of $24.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.59.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UNVR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Univar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Univar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

In related news, Director William S. Stavropoulos purchased 5,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.55 per share, for a total transaction of $100,056.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,881.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Univar Company Profile

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, and fertilizers; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies; and pest control products and equipment.

