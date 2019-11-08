Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Director Acquires $174,997.02 in Stock

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Director Sean P. Downes bought 6,467 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.06 per share, with a total value of $174,997.02. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,450,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,258,648. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE UVE opened at $29.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $941.45 million, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.86. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.57 and a 12-month high of $45.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.14.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $229.64 million during the quarter. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 22.28%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UVE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UVE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Universal Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in Universal Insurance by 137.5% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Universal Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Insurance by 1,365.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Universal Insurance by 135.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the period. 73.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential homeowner's insurance. It also provides personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire, and commercial residential multi-peril; and allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

