Usca Ria LLC Acquires New Holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 318.9% in the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the third quarter worth about $58,000. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Shares of COF stock opened at $97.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.35 and a 200 day moving average of $90.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $45.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.27. Capital One Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $69.90 and a twelve month high of $99.62.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 16.84%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.71%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COF. Credit Suisse Group set a $116.00 price target on Capital One Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.87.

In other news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 2,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $209,412.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 3,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total value of $346,275.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,961,217.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.