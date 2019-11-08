Usca Ria LLC Acquires New Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 300 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,152,280 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $513,507,000 after purchasing an additional 384,266 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,060,683 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $498,585,000 after purchasing an additional 67,647 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,712,880 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $441,928,000 after purchasing an additional 484,101 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,709,360 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $441,355,000 after purchasing an additional 96,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,626,449 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $427,849,000 after purchasing an additional 43,772 shares during the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 856 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.25, for a total value of $130,326.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 1,154 shares of company stock worth $175,163 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADSK. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $199.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Sunday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.48.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $151.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,380.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.22. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.72 and a 1-year high of $178.95.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The software company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $796.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.00 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 1.95% and a negative return on equity of 59.32%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

