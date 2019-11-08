Usca Ria LLC Buys Shares of 2,600 First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FPE. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,346,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059,611 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,762,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,078,000 after purchasing an additional 768,526 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,774,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,350,000 after purchasing an additional 893,543 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 43.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,092,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,967 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter worth $81,061,000.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPE opened at $19.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.83 and its 200-day moving average is $19.52. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $17.76 and a 52 week high of $19.97.

Featured Article: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.