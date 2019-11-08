Usca Ria LLC Makes New Investment in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 795 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the third quarter worth approximately $2,944,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 11.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,245 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 26.8% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 56,545 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 11,953 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the third quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 16,006 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on FSLR. Cowen set a $83.00 target price on shares of First Solar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $82.00 target price on shares of First Solar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Roth Capital set a $75.00 target price on shares of First Solar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird set a $80.00 target price on shares of First Solar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.92.

FSLR stock opened at $52.63 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $38.45 and a one year high of $69.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 4.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 38.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.26.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $547.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.41 million. First Solar had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Georges Antoun sold 8,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.85, for a total transaction of $456,432.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,461.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Raffi Garabedian sold 16,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total transaction of $870,556.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,104.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,798 shares of company stock worth $2,351,907. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

