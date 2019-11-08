V Gordon Clemons Sells 2,000 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $155,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,733,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,509,461.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Monday, November 4th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $156,980.00.

On Friday, November 1st, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $160,620.00.

On Wednesday, October 30th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $160,640.00.

On Monday, October 28th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.78, for a total value of $157,560.00.

On Friday, October 25th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $155,160.00.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.78, for a total value of $153,560.00.

On Monday, October 21st, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $158,180.00.

On Friday, October 18th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $157,820.00.

On Wednesday, October 16th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.11, for a total value of $156,220.00.

On Monday, October 14th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.01, for a total value of $154,020.00.

CRVL stock opened at $77.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 0.67. CorVel Co. has a twelve month low of $59.16 and a twelve month high of $93.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.25 and a 200-day moving average of $80.57.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRVL shares. ValuEngine downgraded CorVel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded CorVel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of CorVel by 1.4% during the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 10,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CorVel by 6.5% during the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of CorVel by 2.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of CorVel by 50.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of CorVel by 1.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.93% of the company’s stock.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

