V-ID (VIDT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.45 Million

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 8th. V-ID has a total market capitalization of $2.57 million and $1.45 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, V-ID has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar. One V-ID token can now be bought for about $0.0848 or 0.00000935 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and LATOKEN.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00043127 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $644.33 or 0.07114794 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000418 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002347 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000224 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000068 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00014867 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00047321 BTC.

About V-ID

V-ID is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 62,028,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,305,347 tokens. The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain. V-ID’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6. V-ID’s official website is about.v-id.org.

Buying and Selling V-ID

V-ID can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade V-ID should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase V-ID using one of the exchanges listed above.

