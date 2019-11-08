Valeura Energy (VLE) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.02) per share for the quarter.

Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$3.27 million for the quarter.

TSE:VLE opened at C$0.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.59. Valeura Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.73 and a twelve month high of C$4.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 7.56, a current ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Valeura Energy from C$8.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

Valeura Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Turkey. The company has interests in various oil and gas properties primarily located in the Thrace Basin located in northwest Turkey. As of December 31, 2017, it had interests in 91 gross producing wells.

