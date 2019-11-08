ValuEngine Upgrades Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evertec from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evertec has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Get Evertec alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EVTC opened at $29.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Evertec has a 1 year low of $25.13 and a 1 year high of $37.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.71.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $118.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.49 million. Evertec had a return on equity of 58.35% and a net margin of 20.62%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evertec will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. Evertec’s dividend payout ratio is 11.76%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Evertec by 51.9% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 403,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,834,000 after acquiring an additional 137,975 shares during the period. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Evertec in the second quarter valued at about $725,000. Beaconlight Capital LLC bought a new position in Evertec in the second quarter valued at about $8,326,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Evertec by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,269,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,517,000 after acquiring an additional 51,776 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its holdings in Evertec by 8.1% in the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 6,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Evertec

EVERTEC, Inc engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Evertec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.