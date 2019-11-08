Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on VVV. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Valvoline from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Valvoline from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

NYSE:VVV opened at $22.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.79 and a 200-day moving average of $20.43. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.89. Valvoline has a one year low of $16.90 and a one year high of $23.90.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $629.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.04 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.60% and a negative return on equity of 80.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Valvoline will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its position in Valvoline by 512.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 90,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 75,400 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 350,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,839,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 61,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 8,879 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,462,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

