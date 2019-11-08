Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,237,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,390 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Alps Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.22% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $104,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 244.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,781,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,882,000 after acquiring an additional 10,485,046 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,921,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,357,000 after acquiring an additional 814,635 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,119,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,486,000 after buying an additional 652,795 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,655,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,814,000 after buying an additional 91,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 5,466,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,070,000 after buying an additional 50,584 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $83.47 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $77.49 and a 12 month high of $85.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.15.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

