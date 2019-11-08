Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) PT Raised to $55.00 at B. Riley

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) had its price target hoisted by B. Riley from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.20% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Noble Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vectrus in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine lowered Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vectrus in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.33.

Shares of VEC stock opened at $52.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $534.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.79. Vectrus has a 12 month low of $19.61 and a 12 month high of $52.83.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $359.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.34 million. Vectrus had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 2.54%. Sell-side analysts predict that Vectrus will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William F. Murdy sold 1,000 shares of Vectrus stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total transaction of $41,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,249.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 326,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,230,000 after purchasing an additional 13,603 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Vectrus by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vectrus by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Vectrus by 603.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 26,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vectrus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,938,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Vectrus Company Profile

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S.

