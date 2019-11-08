Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $49.00 to $55.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Vectrus traded as high as $52.26 and last traded at $51.67, with a volume of 1491 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.42.

VEC has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Noble Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vectrus in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vectrus in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vectrus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.33.

Get Vectrus alerts:

In other news, Director William F. Murdy sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total value of $41,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,249.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Vectrus by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 5,418 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Vectrus by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 829,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,694,000 after purchasing an additional 113,470 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Vectrus by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in Vectrus by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 27,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Vectrus by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $359.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.34 million. Vectrus had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 15.37%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vectrus Inc will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Vectrus Company Profile (NYSE:VEC)

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Vectrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vectrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.