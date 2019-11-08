Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 2.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,690 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.3% in the third quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 84.8% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 12,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 5,765 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 16.9% in the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 13,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.2% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 8.8% in the third quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 4,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 4,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.51, for a total transaction of $573,745.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,685 shares in the company, valued at $3,090,329.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 1,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $198,448.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,875 shares in the company, valued at $454,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,506 shares of company stock worth $11,809,495 over the last quarter. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $141.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of 113.71, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.26. Veeva Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $79.26 and a 52 week high of $176.90.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $266.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.35 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 29.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VEEV shares. Stephens boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. SunTrust Banks set a $180.00 price target on Veeva Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $150.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.11.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

