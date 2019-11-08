Vereit (NYSE:VER) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.93 EPS

Vereit (NYSE:VER) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.93), Fidelity Earnings reports. Vereit had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $302.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Vereit’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Vereit updated its FY19 guidance to $0.68-0.70 EPS.

Shares of VER opened at $9.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Vereit has a 12 month low of $6.95 and a 12 month high of $10.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. Vereit’s payout ratio is currently 76.39%.

In related news, insider Thomas W. Roberts sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $246,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 433,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,278,427.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Vereit from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. TheStreet upgraded Vereit from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Vereit from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Evercore ISI set a $9.00 price objective on Vereit and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Vereit from $9.25 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vereit has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.94.

Vereit Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

