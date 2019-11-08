Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,718 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vermilion Energy were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,227,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,867,000 after purchasing an additional 142,632 shares during the period. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,554,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,772,000 after acquiring an additional 386,050 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,482,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,140,000 after acquiring an additional 73,825 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,131,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,109,000 after acquiring an additional 143,000 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 759,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,526,000 after acquiring an additional 23,819 shares during the period. 44.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VET shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Eight Capital cut shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $30.00 target price on shares of Vermilion Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wood & Company reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.80.

NYSE:VET opened at $15.01 on Friday. Vermilion Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $27.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.54 and a 200-day moving average of $18.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.174 dividend. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is 270.13%.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.