ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Price Target Lowered to $90.00 at Needham & Company LLC

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.35% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of ViaSat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of ViaSat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ViaSat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of ViaSat from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.29.

NASDAQ:VSAT traded up $7.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.56. The stock had a trading volume of 8,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,612. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -65.21 and a beta of 0.83. ViaSat has a twelve month low of $55.93 and a twelve month high of $97.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.02 million. ViaSat had a negative net margin of 2.08% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ViaSat will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ViaSat news, Director Harvey White sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total value of $75,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John P. Stenbit sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total transaction of $98,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,850 shares in the company, valued at $225,378. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,750 shares of company stock worth $1,936,048 over the last quarter. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSAT. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of ViaSat by 25.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of ViaSat by 1.1% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 16,429 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. grew its position in shares of ViaSat by 3.2% during the second quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 7,040 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of ViaSat by 0.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,875 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ViaSat by 73.2% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

