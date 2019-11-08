Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Purchased by Armor Investment Advisors LLC

Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,486 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 9.1% during the third quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 1,047,692 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $20,860,000 after acquiring an additional 87,577 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 13.6% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 36,651 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 5,697.8% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 13,277 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 13,048 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 73.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 8.0% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 37,444 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VOD. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Macquarie raised their target price on Vodafone Group from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Vodafone Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.78.

NASDAQ:VOD opened at $20.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.80. Vodafone Group Plc has a one year low of $15.53 and a one year high of $21.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

