Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Hits New 52-Week High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $64.04 and last traded at $63.06, with a volume of 13659 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.40.

The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $212.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

WD has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Compass Point set a $63.00 price target on Walker & Dunlop and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Walker & Dunlop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

In related news, CFO Stephen P. Theobald sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total value of $572,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,350,385.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William M. Walker sold 90,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $5,075,342.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,340,749 shares in the company, valued at $75,283,056.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,389 shares of company stock worth $6,826,642. 10.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the second quarter worth about $34,321,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the second quarter worth about $964,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 12.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,404,000 after buying an additional 17,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 4.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 225,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,006,000 after buying an additional 8,857 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.83.

Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate loans for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers multifamily properties and commercial real estate finance products, such as first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

