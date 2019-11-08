WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Shares Sold by BB&T Corp

BB&T Corp cut its holdings in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 13.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,803 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the period. BB&T Corp’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,213,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 173.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,070 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,870,000 after purchasing an additional 67,218 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 40.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 231,611 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,836,000 after purchasing an additional 66,504 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the second quarter valued at about $8,606,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 413.3% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 54,715 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,702,000 after purchasing an additional 44,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDFC opened at $182.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.43 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $183.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.62. WD-40 has a 12-month low of $153.91 and a 12-month high of $189.42.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $106.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.30 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 36.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 17th. WD-40’s payout ratio is currently 60.70%.

WDFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. DA Davidson set a $209.00 price objective on shares of WD-40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of WD-40 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

In other WD-40 news, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 1,408 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.28, for a total transaction of $256,650.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

