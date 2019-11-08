WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 14.24%. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group updated its FY19 guidance to $3.51-3.53 EPS.

Shares of WEC opened at $88.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.55. WEC Energy Group has a one year low of $66.75 and a one year high of $98.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of -0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 70.66%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

In related news, Director Barbara L. Bowles sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $89,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Kevin Fletcher sold 27,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total value of $2,593,677.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,415,215.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,615 shares of company stock valued at $15,163,723 over the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

