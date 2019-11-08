Weir Group (LON:WEIR) PT Lowered to GBX 1,395

Weir Group (LON:WEIR) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 1,440 ($18.82) to GBX 1,395 ($18.23) in a research note published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a top pick rating on shares of Weir Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Weir Group from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,600 ($20.91) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Weir Group in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Shore Capital initiated coverage on shares of Weir Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Weir Group in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,617.24 ($21.13).

Get Weir Group alerts:

LON WEIR opened at GBX 1,482.50 ($19.37) on Monday. Weir Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,222.50 ($15.97) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,814.50 ($23.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 988.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,397.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,485.63.

About Weir Group

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, Oil & Gas, and Flow Control. The Minerals segment engineers pumps, valves, rubber, crushers, screen media systems, screens, hose and pipe pools, centrifuges, pontoons and barges, hydrocyclones, wear linings, mill liners, feeders, conveyors, and washers; and offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for mining, and oil sands markets.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.