Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,804,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 497,856 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $91,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 122.3% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Buckingham Research set a $47.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Macquarie downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank set a $44.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.75.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $54.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $222.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.11. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12 month low of $43.02 and a 12 month high of $55.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.57.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $22.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 21.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Co announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback 350,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

