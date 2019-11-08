Wells Fargo & Co Raises USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Price Target to $18.00

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target points to a potential upside of 1.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on USAC. ValuEngine raised USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $18.00 price target on USA Compression Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group set a $17.00 price target on USA Compression Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

USA Compression Partners stock opened at $17.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -41.23 and a beta of 1.28. USA Compression Partners has a one year low of $12.09 and a one year high of $19.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.20.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $175.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.88 million. USA Compression Partners had a return on equity of 3.01% and a net margin of 5.78%. USA Compression Partners’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that USA Compression Partners will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USAC. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $358,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $775,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Zazove Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 9,183.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 14,278,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 14,124,201 shares during the last quarter. 30.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

