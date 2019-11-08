Wells Fargo & Co Trims World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Target Price to $80.00

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Co from $94.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

WWE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim set a $85.00 target price on World Wrestling Entertainment and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Benchmark reduced their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. FBN Securities raised World Wrestling Entertainment from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. World Wrestling Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.69.

Shares of NYSE WWE opened at $54.59 on Monday. World Wrestling Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $52.69 and a fifty-two week high of $100.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 48.74 and a beta of 1.30.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $186.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. World Wrestling Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 5,475.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 966,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,770,000 after purchasing an additional 948,879 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $702,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,261,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 71.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

