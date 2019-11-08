West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,216,285 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,494 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 9.78% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $903,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WST. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $627,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,239 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,970 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.39.

WST stock opened at $147.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.59, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.75 and a 12 month high of $152.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.01.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $456.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.03 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 16.66%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

See Also: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.