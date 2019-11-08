Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Acquires 107 Shares of NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,934 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 47.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on NTES. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Tigress Financial began coverage on NetEase in a report on Friday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Nomura increased their price objective on NetEase from $288.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on NetEase from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.21.

Shares of NetEase stock opened at $300.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.41. NetEase Inc has a 1 year low of $208.63 and a 1 year high of $309.24. The company has a market capitalization of $37.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.81.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $1.15. NetEase had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NetEase Inc will post 10.81 EPS for the current year.

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

