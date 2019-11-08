Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,510 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Voya Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Voya Financial by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 255,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,112,000 after acquiring an additional 12,620 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $365,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Voya Financial by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 28,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Finally, H2O AM LLP increased its stake in Voya Financial by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. H2O AM LLP now owns 241,391 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,348,000 after acquiring an additional 55,702 shares during the period.

Shares of VOYA opened at $57.81 on Friday. Voya Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $36.66 and a 52-week high of $59.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.22 and its 200-day moving average is $53.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.51.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.04). Voya Financial had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $187.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Voya Financial Inc will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Voya Financial news, Director Byron H. Pollitt, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.30 per share, for a total transaction of $49,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VOYA shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Voya Financial from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Voya Financial from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Voya Financial to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.43.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

