Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $374,000 Position in Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,308 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Banco de Chile were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCH. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 1.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,101,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,408,000 after purchasing an additional 20,519 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 45.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 54,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 16,926 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco de Chile in the second quarter valued at about $456,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 6.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 220,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,534,000 after acquiring an additional 13,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 43.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 11,966 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

BCH stock opened at $24.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.61. Banco de Chile has a 52 week low of $23.34 and a 52 week high of $32.83. The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.41.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BCH shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Banco de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Banco de Chile in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Banco de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco de Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

Banco de Chile Company Profile

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury and Money Market Operations, and Subsidiaries. It offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits, demand accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; credit cards; installment loans; credit lines; and residential mortgage loans, as well as short and long term financing.

