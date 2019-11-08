Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Shares Down 5.9% Following Weak Earnings

Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) was down 5.9% on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $6.67 and last traded at $7.04, approximately 12,581,002 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 6,657,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.48.

The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $372.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.25 million. Whiting Petroleum had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 0.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on WLL. Stephens cut Whiting Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America cut Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Oppenheimer cut Whiting Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Seaport Global Securities cut Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 187.4% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 15,939 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 10,393 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 612.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 517,401 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $9,666,000 after acquiring an additional 444,804 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 29.6% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 20,408 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 4,659 shares in the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $560,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $252,000.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.70 million, a P/E ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 3.18.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.