William Blair Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) – Equities research analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of The Hackett Group in a report issued on Tuesday, November 5th. William Blair analyst T. Mchugh now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.84. William Blair also issued estimates for The Hackett Group’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $72.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.16 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS.

HCKT has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised The Hackett Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on The Hackett Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised The Hackett Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

NASDAQ HCKT traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.35. 745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $525.47 million, a PE ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.39. The Hackett Group has a 52 week low of $14.53 and a 52 week high of $19.94.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,626,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,096,000 after purchasing an additional 466,793 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 309,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,202,000 after purchasing an additional 18,860 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,636,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,473,000 after purchasing an additional 16,549 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,094,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,372,000 after purchasing an additional 38,800 shares in the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from The Hackett Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.96%.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

