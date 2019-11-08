William Blair Comments on Freshpet Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Freshpet in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 5th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now anticipates that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.08.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Freshpet to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $57.00 target price on Freshpet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Freshpet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

NASDAQ:FRPT traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.78. 9,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,255. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -371.13 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Freshpet has a 1 year low of $28.44 and a 1 year high of $55.96.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $65.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.37 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. The business’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRPT. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 85.1% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

