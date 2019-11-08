William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. William Lyon Homes had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $466.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

William Lyon Homes stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.90. The company had a trading volume of 19,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,432. The firm has a market cap of $696.15 million, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 5.54. William Lyon Homes has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $21.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.93.

A number of research firms recently commented on WLH. JMP Securities cut shares of William Lyon Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush raised shares of William Lyon Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of William Lyon Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of William Lyon Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. William Lyon Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

William Lyon Homes Company Profile

William Lyon Homes, together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Washington, Oregon, and Texas. It sells its homes primarily to entry-level, first-time move-up, and second-time move-up homebuyers.

