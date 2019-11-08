WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DNL) Stock Price Up 0%

WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DNL)’s stock price rose 0% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $61.94 and last traded at $61.92, approximately 6,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 8,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.92.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.58.

Get WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNL. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 3,035.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 3,916 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 122.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Finally, Well Done LLC grew its position in shares of WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 6,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period.

About WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DNL)

WisdomTree World ex-U.S. Growth Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree Japan Equity Income Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree World ex-U.S. Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of growth companies in the developed and emerging markets outside of the United States.

Featured Story: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.